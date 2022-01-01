Delhi govt orders sealing of dilapidated & hazardous building Rajan Babu TB Hospital

Ordering an inquiry on the deteriorating condition of North MCD’s Rajan Babu TB Hospital, Delhi Government’s Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday, also ordered the vacation & sealing of the building immediately.

Besides, Jain also ordered a probe for further investigation. He said that the pictures of the dilapidated condition of the hospital which have come are quite disturbing. Treating patients in such a condition can prove to be fatal not only for the patients but also for the doctors and another medical staff present there. Despite the fact that the building of that hospital has been declared dangerous by the North MCD being run by the BJP, patients are

being treated there; this is the culmination of the MCD’s negligence.

For the time being, doctors and paramedics have been ordered not to work in the hospital and patients will be shifted to other hospitals.

Keeping the safety of the people foremost, Jain Saturday issued orders to seal the hospital building immediately. He further asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) to investigate the matter and submit their report to the Delhi Government.

