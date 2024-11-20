Delhi Govt must present ‘Outcome Budget’ 2023-24 in Assembly session: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Atishi to ensure that the state government presents the “Outcome Budget” for the financial year 2023-24 on the first day of the upcoming assembly session. He also asked the AAP government to explain to the public as to why it failed to meet the targets set for the 248 schemes across 22 departments of the city by October 2023.

He stated that the then Finance Minister of Kejriwal government, Manish Sisodia, had introduced the “first Outcome Budget” for the year 2017-18, making tall claims about achieving budgetary targets. According to him, in March 2023, the Delhi government presented the last “Outcome Budget” for 2022-23, while praising itself for performance.

Delhi BJP chief further alleged that since the financial year 2022-23, the economic condition of the state government has deteriorated significantly, which has led to a complete halt in development projects of the city. He alleged that due to the same reason, the AAP government has stopped presenting the “Outcome Budget.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly’s winter session is set to convene from November 29. Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta has demanded for the inclusion of a question hour in the forthcoming session. Earlier, Gupta had written to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, pointing out that none of the sessions held this year included a provision for a question hour.