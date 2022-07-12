Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Govt. launches WhatsApp Chatbot about Electric Vehicles

Delhi Govt. launches WhatsApp Chatbot about Electric Vehicles

The Delhi transport department’s newly launched chatbot is one of the many steps taken by the AAP dispensation to promote electric vehicles in the national capital.

SNS | New Delhi | July 12, 2022 5:49 pm

Electric Vehicles, benefits, recommendations

File Photo

From how to procure e-vehicles to their price range and incentives, the Delhi government’s Whatsapp chatbot can answer all possible queries of people of the city looking for information on electric vehicles.

The Delhi transport department’s newly launched chatbox is one of the many steps taken by the AAP dispensation to promote electric vehicles in the national capital.

“Delhi government has launched a #WhatsApp chatbot for #ElectricVehicles. Find your nearest charging station, know more about electric mobility, models etc. Send a ‘hello’ at 98103 36008 and let’s collectively @SwitchDelhi,” said a tweet by Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra.

While retweeting this tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Through its public-centric approach, our government is constantly working to make Delhi the EV capital of India. Delhiites can get all information on EV by sending a ‘Hello’ on 9810336008. Let’s connect on WhatsApp, Let’s switch to #ElectricVehicle.”

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Job opportunity for women in EV sector increasing: Study
Electric Vehicles: Benefits and Safety Recommendations
Electric vehicles: NHEV makes 12 recommendations on battery safety