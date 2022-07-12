Delhi Govt. launches WhatsApp Chatbot about Electric Vehicles

From how to procure e-vehicles to their price range and incentives, the Delhi government’s Whatsapp chatbot can answer all possible queries of people of the city looking for information on electric vehicles.

The Delhi transport department’s newly launched chatbox is one of the many steps taken by the AAP dispensation to promote electric vehicles in the national capital.

“Delhi government has launched a #WhatsApp chatbot for #ElectricVehicles. Find your nearest charging station, know more about electric mobility, models etc. Send a ‘hello’ at 98103 36008 and let’s collectively @SwitchDelhi,” said a tweet by Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra.

While retweeting this tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Through its public-centric approach, our government is constantly working to make Delhi the EV capital of India. Delhiites can get all information on EV by sending a ‘Hello’ on 9810336008. Let’s connect on WhatsApp, Let’s switch to #ElectricVehicle.”