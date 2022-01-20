Delhi govt launches one stop website to promote electric vehicles

In a bid to encourage commuters to switch to electric vehicles, the Delhi Government today launched a one-stop website for the promotion and adoption of Electric Vehicles in the city.

The newly designed EV website is ev.delhi.gov.in will provide all the information for electric vehicles buyers, manufacturers, academicians, and EV enthusiasts alike.

Through this website, the Delhi Government aims to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience to the public along with giving all helpful information making it easier for the users to purchase an Electric vehicle.

“The website provides the consumer to explore the public charging stations currently active in the city. Till now, Delhi has 377 charging points across 170 locations. The website provides information with regards to location, type of the charger along with the charging points,” stated the Delhi government spokesperson.

As the charging stations are growing each day in Delhi, the website will provide real-time updated numbers to the users.

Besides that, the EV calculator will provide the visitor an estimate of the fuel savings on his choice of electric vehicle in comparison to an equivalent conventional vehicle.

“It enables the consumers to make a rational choice and identify the cost reduction that an EV can provide considering the maintenance and operation cost of an EV is far lesser than that of conventional vehicles,” mentioned the press statement.

Along with these, the portal will help buyers to get information about all registered EV models without running from pillar to post.

The EV Search function enables the visitor to explore various EV model variants available to them, which can be filtered according to their price, brand, and range in a single charge.

Also, the website boasts of the Feedback and Grievance column where the page will provide a column for gathering feedback and registering any grievances or requests from various stakeholders impacted by the Policy.

Speaking at the launch event, the Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot said, “Modernisation is important in every aspect. This new website will be able to provide all required information to potential EV consumers and keep up to date with sales and daily growing Charging infrastructure data too. I highly appreciate the work done by the team and urge everyone to explore the new EV website.”