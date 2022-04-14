Delhi govt to issue guidelines amid surge in Covid cases

With the number of rising Covid cases in Delhi again, the city government is likely to issue Covid guidelines for schools, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

According to the Deputy CM, a general Covid guideline will be issued for schools.

However, he said that there is nothing to worry as the Covid cases have slightly increased in capital.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia added, “Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. “

He further said, “Though we need to stay alert but there is no need to panic. We have to learn to live with Covid and we in government are constantly monitoring the situation.”

After a rise in the number of covid cases on Wednesday with city reporting 299 cases, and a student and a teacher found Covid positive in a private school after Covid reports emerged from Noida and Ghaziabad, the case has turned worrisome.

Sisodia’s comments also came amid such reports.

“I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The Education Department will tomorrow (Friday) issue guidelines to schools in this regard,” Sisodia added.