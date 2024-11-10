Delhi govt implemented effective measures to curb pollution: Sisodia

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia said on Sunday that the Delhi government had implemented effective measures to control pollution.

He said Delhi and Punjab are making significant progress in containing the pollution.

Responding to questions from the media on the rising pollution in Delhi, Sisodia said, “Reports from the media and authorities confirm that stubble burning incidents in Punjab have considerably dropped while the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are working in tandem to reduce the pollution.”

Advertisement

Attacking the BJP, the former Delhi deputy chief minister said the saffron party is “failing” in its duty to curb pollution or maintain law and order, protect traders, and control the police.

“BJP leaders spend all their time insulting Arvind Kejriwal. Neither the BJP-led Central government nor its governments in Haryana or Uttar Pradesh are making any efforts to control pollution,” he alleged.

Claiming that the pollution situation at UP’s Kaushambi bus stand is critical, Sisodia said, “Let the BJP first take the responsibility for Kaushambi’s pollution before claiming it’s done more than the Delhi government. If we have reduced Delhi’s pollution by 50 per cent, let the BJP reduce the pollution by 100 per cent in UP and Haryana before questioning us.”

He said at present, the public is asking the BJP if Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann can accomplish so much, why cannot their own governments do the same?