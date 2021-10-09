Delhi govt helps with Rs 1 cr to the families that lost their braveharts while on duty

The Kejriwal government of Delhi has extended financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country while being on duty.

The families of Shaheed ACP Sanket Kaushik of the Delhi Police, Shaheed Constable Vikas Kumar of the Delhi Police, Shaheed Civil Defence Volunteer Parvesh Kumar and Shaheed Squadron Leader Meet Kumar of the Air Force were handed over cheques for Rs 1 crore each today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We sincerely hope that the families concerned get some strength with the help of the Samman Rashi we are providing them, and will support them no matter what happens.”

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the Samman Rashi was provided to the families of the martyrs by the Kejriwal government as a token of respect and gratitude for the sacrifice made by these families.

The government extended the assistance through its ministers, MLAs and Rajya Sabha MPs who visited the residences of these martyrs to console the families concerned.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited the family of Rajesh Kumar who got martyred while serving in the Air Force and handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to his family.

Kejriwal said though society could in no manner compensate for their loss, he hoped that this small gesture of help from the government would bring them strength in this situation. The Delhi government would always stand by the families concerned and support them in its own way, he added.