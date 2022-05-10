Delhi govt developing two water bodies in Burari area

In a bid to further expedite the process of cleaning the Yamuna river and achieve highest recreational standards for all water bodies in the national capital, the Delhi Government is working on the rejuvenation and development of two water bodies in Delhi’s Burari area.

The Delhi Government has revived the two lakes of the region and will develop them with state of the art infrastructure to provide mesmerising landscapes to residents.

In this vein, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain inspected the water bodies at Burari and directed the officials to develop them as safe open spaces, today.

A total of 250 water bodies and 23 lakes are being revived by the Delhi Government in the first phase as a part of its massive endeavor to transform Delhi into a city of lakes.

Delhi Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain visited the Burari today to inspect the ongoing work being done in order to further develop the two water bodies.

Jain said, “The local water bodies are moderators of the local climate, public relief, and recreation. The in-situ treatment techniques will help clean water in a cost-effective manner. Cleaning will not just remove pollution from the water bodies naturally but also amplify plant life in the water bodies and through them, the animal and birdlife.

The indigenous technology will play an active role in the revival and rejuvenation of the water bodies of Delhi and will give the area an appealing view.”

Jain further directed the officials to ensure proper safety standards around the lake premises and keep a check on other avenues of improvement.

Burari has significant ecological importance as it is located in the vicinity of Yamuna which is the biggest biodiversity in Delhi in terms of area.

The two water bodies, namely in Satya Vihar and Lakshmi Vihar extension colony near the SDM office, have been revived using natural methods that make use of natural cost-effective technologies.