UP govt to set up 2 new rhino rehabilitation areas in Dudhwa for wildlife conservation

Taking a major step towards wildlife protection, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the establishment of two new Rhino Rehabilitation Areas (RRAs) in Dudhwa National Park, Lakhimpur.

Under the Forest and Wildlife Department’s ambitious plan, a budget of Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for the project.

This fund will be utilised for the long-term preservation of the natural habitats of rhinos and other endangered species, training personnel for wildlife monitoring, and procuring essential medicines and equipment. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be dedicated to raising awareness among local communities about the importance of rhino and wildlife conservation.

The Forest and Wildlife Department has launched this long-term conservation project focused on protecting the natural habitat of rhinos and other endangered species in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh. The project will be implemented specifically in Dudhwa National Park, with the goal of ensuring sustainable measures for habitat protection.

According to Dudhwa National Park’s Deputy Director Rangaraju, here on Thursday, Rs 1.5 crore has been sanctioned for the development of two new RRAs in the park. These new centres — RRA-3 and RRA-4 — will follow the earlier models of RRA-1 and RRA-2 and facilitate close monitoring of rhinos in semi-wild environments, enabling them to thrive naturally in their habitat. The initiative will also benefit other endangered species in the area.

Deputy Director Rangaraju stated that the allocated funds will support various habitat conservation efforts. Of the total, Rs 1.27 crore will be used for the maintenance of natural habitats, water bodies, and favourable vegetation. An additional Rs 7 lakh has been set aside for wildlife medicines and chemicals, Rs 4.8 lakh for major construction work, and Rs 3 lakh for minor civil work.

Moreover, Rs 7 lakh will be used for the procurement of monitoring devices, machinery, and other necessary equipment. The project’s overarching goal is not just to conserve rhino habitats, but also to strengthen surveillance systems to curb poaching and the illegal trade of rhino parts. Training programmes will also be organised to involve and sensitise local communities towards conservation efforts.

This initiative by the UP government will not only contribute to increasing the rhino population in the state but also play a vital role in preserving the overall biodiversity of the region.