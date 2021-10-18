Delhi govt begins direct online registration for e-auto permits

The Delhi government has begun a system of direct online registration for e-auto-rickshaw permits with a 33 per cent quota for women applicants.

In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits with 1,406 permits reserved for women will be issued by the Delhi Transport Department.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet on Monday that applications for e-auto permits could be sent directly to the authorities concerned at the ‘transport.delhi.gov.in’ website.

The step has been taken as part of the AAP government’s efforts to make Delhi the electric vehicle (EV) capital of India, the minister claimed.

Gahlot said any person with a valid LMV driving licence or a holder of LSR driving licence could apply for an e-auto permit. The applicant should also be holding an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address.

There is no need for a PSV (public service vehicle) badge at the time of filing an application. A successful applicant will have to obtain a PSV badge within 45 days after the draw of allotment, he pointed out.

Gahlot added that a purchase incentive of Rs33,000 would be given to all the successful applicants.