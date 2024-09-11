Delhi govt announces compounding of traffic offences at 50% of challan amount

The Delhi government has announced the compounding of traffic offences at 50 per cent of the challan amount under specific sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The provision will ensure convenience to commuters by encouraging them to settle traffic fines and reduce the workload on courts and the Transport Department.

Offences must be settled within 90 days of the notification for any existing challan, or within 30 days for subsequent challans issued after the notification.

Advertisement

The sections cover offences such as the owner of the vehicle allowing unauthorised person to drive it, driving without a valid license, dangerous driving, driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive, anyone who takes part in or permits a race or speed trial between motor vehicles in a public place without permission, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without registration, etc. This provision aims to encourage citizens to clear their traffic fines promptly, thereby avoiding prolonged legal disputes, an official statement said.

Additionally, the Delhi government has authorized officers of the rank of Head Constable and above from the Delhi Traffic Police and the Transport Department, as well as Assistant Traffic Inspectors (ATIs) of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), to compound traffic offences under some of the sections of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, it said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “By rationalizing the compounding fees and delegating compounding powers, we are making it easier for citizens to comply with traffic regulations while enhancing enforcement efforts. This will ensure smoother public transportation and help keep our roads safer and more organized.”

“The decision aligns with the Kejriwal government’s ongoing efforts to streamline public safety measures and improve the enforcement of traffic rules. Empowering ATIs, who are present on bus lanes during operational hours, will ensure real-time enforcement and support the smooth functioning of public transport systems, particularly buses,” he said.