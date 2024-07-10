Delhi food and civil supplies minister reviews delivery of ration in Delhi

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday reviewed the transportation and timely delivery of foodgrains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns to the various Fair Price Shops.

Chairing a meeting with Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), the minister directed officials to ensure expeditious lifting of foodgrains from FCI godowns and transporting them to the respective Fair Price Shops every month in a smooth and uninterrupted manner.

Hussain asked the officials to personally monitor the transportation of rations to various Fair Price Shops and submit regular reports regarding the supply/distribution of foodgrains.

He stated that keeping in view the rainy season, the ration-loaded trucks need to be covered with a waterproof tarpaulin so that dry ration is made available for distribution to the shops.

The minister assured that sufficient ration is available in Delhi and fair price shops are distributing free ration to all ration beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013 smoothly and fairly.

During the meeting, he also took information about GPS installation in ration-carrying trucks and also understood its technical aspects.

The officials of the DSCSC apprised the minister of the deputation of a dedicated team to monitor live information on trucks’ movement and PDS truck’s trip details.

Hussain directed the officers to take action against those involved in activities such as the diversion of foodgrain, and deliberate delays in their transportation and they will face stern action for such irregularities.

He asked them to ensure that ration-carrying vehicles without GPS tracking systems should not ply on the roads of Delhi.

He reiterated the Delhi government’s commitment to provide rations to all beneficiaries every month.