Delhi education minister interacts with Anganwadi workers on Inderpuri project

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Atishi interacted with the workers and helpers of all 175 Anganwadis under the Inderpuri project to improve Delhi’s Anganwadis and understand their operations.

Atishi said their suggestions are of utmost importance in making the Kejriwal government’s Anganwadis excellent.

During the discussion, she encouraged Anganwadi workers and helpers saying, “The Delhi government has done outstanding work in its schools over the past 8 years, making them world-class and earning parents’ trust that their children’s future is secure here. Now, it’s the turn of Anganwadis, and we will work to gain parents’ trust here as well. In this direction, the suggestions of Anganwadi workers will be of great importance to us.”

She emphasized that Anganwadis play a vital role in transforming children’s lives. “The early years at our Anganwadis are crucial for learning and mental development. If we provide quality education by age 5, these children will have a strong foundation for success,” she said.

She commended the dedicated Anganwadi workers and helpers in Delhi, recognizing their role in building a strong foundation for the nation.

Discussing millet-based diet for better nutrition, Atishi said, “Parents nowadays, influenced by advertisements, often unknowingly feed their children processed foods, thinking it provides nutrition. Our Anganwadi workers have a responsibility to raise awareness among parents on this matter and encourage them to incorporate whole grains and millet into their meals. To achieve this, Anganwadi workers can create various dishes using whole grains easily available in their homes and share simple recipes with their parents.”

She stressed the vital role of Anganwadis in promoting awareness about proper nutrition among pregnant mothers and children. The Kejriwal government places its trust in Anganwadi workers and helpers, ensuring they never compromise on facilities in Anganwadis, as they are vital for all aspects of children’s development, including health and education.

Interacting with the Delhi Women and Child Development Minister, Anganwadi workers expressed that the Khel Pitara has been a great help to them. It has become a focal point of attraction in Anganwadis. Teaching children language and math with the Khel Pitara has become easy, and they are providing experiential learning beyond books.

Anganwadi workers explained that with the introduction of new facilities and a better environment, parents are now enrolling their children in our Anganwadis, moving them away from private play schools.

During the interaction, Anganwadi workers and helpers actively provided valuable suggestions to enhance the ‘Take Home Ration’ menu according to children’s preferences. Responding to their input, Atishi has directed officials to implement these recommended changes.