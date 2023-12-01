Delhi customs seizes imported cigarettes worth Rs 55 lakh

Acting on intelligence inputs, the officers of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate Delhi conducted searches and recovered over 5.5 lakh cigarette sticks of foreign origin packed without the mandatory health warning suspected to be smuggled into the country, an official statement said on Friday.

The Customs Department arrested one person in this connection, who was later released on bail.

Cigarettes of different brands including Platinum Seven, Davidoff, Dunhill and Mond without statutory health warning on the packets were recovered and the packets.

‘It is suspected that these cigarettes were imported illegally/smuggled into the country, evading Customs Duty and also violated the ‘Cigarettes & other Tobacco Products (Packaging & labelling) amendment Rules, 2022’ and being supplied in the domestic market,’ the statement read.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the department said.