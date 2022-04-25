Delhi Court takes cognizance of ED charge sheet against ex-Trinamool leader

A court here has taken cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Vinay Mishra, his brother and others in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Taking cognisance in the matter, Special Judge CBI Sanjay Garg, said that there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused persons — Vinay Mishra, his brother Vikas Mishra and the alleged kingpin of the case Mohammad Enamul Haque.

As per the order passed on April 19, the court has taken cognizance of the offence under Sections 3 and 70 PMLA punishable under Section 4 PMLA.

Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana represented the Central probe agency.

In September 2020, the CBI lodged an FIR against Mohd Enamul Haque, the kingpin of the racket, BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and others regarding the smuggling of cattle through the India-Bangladesh Border.

The ED’s case is on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.

As per the CBI, Haque had allegedly been running a hawala racket of Rs 1,000 crore. He was paying a fat bribe to the BSF officials, one of the officials was also arrested by the federal probe agency.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra were also involved in the matter. In March 2021, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Vikas and attached Vinay’s property.

It had been alleged that they had been receiving money from Enamul Haque through the Hawala channel.