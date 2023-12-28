Delhi continues to battle toxic smog, biting cold

As usual dense to very dense fog disrupted rail, road, and air transportation in Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility in the area from 2 am to 11 am remained at 50 meters.

The Weather Department issued a dense to very dense fog alert for Delhi- NCR on Friday, while earlier the weatherman had also forecast similar fog conditions for several states of the northern region.

With the dense fog engulfing the entire region, trains and flights continued to be delayed with passengers kept waiting to reach their destinations ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Meanwhile, residents of Delhi continued to battle it out with a double whammy, dense fog coupled with ‘very poor’ air quality while commuting to their workplaces in the morning.

For those with no roof on their heads, heavy fog, cold and bad air they are continued to be a real nightmare with night shelters being the only solace in the city while others warm up sitting around bonfires.

Minimum and maximum temperatures in the city on Thursday were recorded at 8.4 and 21.4 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was measured at 358, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor category from Friday to Sunday.

"The air quality is likely to remain in Very Poor from 29.12.2023 to 31.12.2023.

Weather conditions are not favourable for effective dispersion of pollutants, emissions from firecrackers, if burnt on 31.12.2023, will further deteriorate air quality,” IITM’s air quality bulleting said.