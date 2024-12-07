Delhi Congress chief blames AAP, BJP for worsening law & order in Capital

Delhi’s progress hit roadblock under AAP rule: Devender Yadav
He said the Congress’ 15-year rule was a cherished memory for the public as it was the golden era of development and progress in the city.
Instead of asking his government to take concrete steps to ensure people’s safety and security, Devender Yadav alleged Kejriwal is indulging in cheap politics by trading charges with the BJP.
Citing an example from Congress’s rule, Yadav said that during the tenure of Sheila Dixit as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal had sought her resignation over the Nirbhaya gang-rape incident but now he is not asking for the incumbent CM’s resignation.
Criticising the AAP national convener, Yadav alleged that the controversial excise policy led to liquor shops being opened across the Capital, including in non-confirming areas, which drove unemployed youth to alcohol addiction and played a substantial role in turning them into criminals.
Yadav also took a jibe at the BJP for postponing its ‘Parivartan Yatra’, claiming that the saffron party is afraid of Congress getting overwhelming support for the ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’.
He alleged that apart from making empty promises and indulging in rhetoric, the BJP has done nothing for the people of Delhi. He added that voters have been rejecting the BJP for the past 26 years, as it is corrupt and inefficient, like Kejriwal.
