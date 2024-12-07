Delhi Congress chief blames AAP, BJP for worsening law & order in Capital

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged on Saturday that both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party are equally responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

Instead of asking his government to take concrete steps to ensure people’s safety and security, he alleged Kejriwal is indulging in cheap politics by trading charges with the BJP.

Citing an example from Congress’s rule, Yadav said that during the tenure of Sheila Dixit as the Chief Minister, Kejriwal had sought her resignation over the Nirbhaya gang-rape incident but now he is not asking for the incumbent CM’s resignation.