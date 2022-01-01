Delhi can vaccinate 3 lakh children daily: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed on Saturday that his government had the capacity to administer the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to around 3 lakh children a day.

He gave this information to media persons while talking about the registration of children of 15-18 years age group for vaccination that began in the city today.

Jain said, “The Delhi government is fully prepared for inoculating all eligible children in the city in seven to 10 days. It has set up over 1,000 vaccination centres with a capacity to vaccinate around 3 lakh children every day. At this stage, around 1.5 lakh children will be vaccinated daily. But if needed, we can increase our capacity and vaccinate around 3 lakh eligible children every day. We have fully trained health workers to do the job confidently.”

Talking of the cases of the Omicron variant, he said a few days back, such infections in Delhi accounted for 54 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the fact that so far no serious Omicron case had been recorded though the count of Covid-19 cases was rising fast.

So, there is nothing to worry about. Jain said, “Whether it is a case of the Delta or Omicron variant, the treatment method remains the same. But Delhiites need to be careful. People should go out of their house only if it is unavoidable. But if it is necessary to go out, wearing a face mask is a must.”

Jain asserted that no other state had imposed as many curbs as the Delhi government had done except for introducing a night curfew. In Delhi, all educational institutions like schools and colleges, banquet halls, theatres and other such places remain shut. Shops and shopping malls are open but on an odd-even basis.

He pointed out that more restrictions might be imposed after reviewing hospital admissions. This time very few Covid-19 patients require hospitalisation whereas last time when the number of such patients was rising fast, many infected persons needed to be admitted to hospitals. If there is a fast increase in the number of admissions to hospitals of Covid-19 cases, the matter would be taken up at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jain added.