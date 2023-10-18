Delhi BJP chief hails L-G Saxena

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday welcomed the 170 per cent increase announced in adhoc monthly relief by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for Kashmiri migrants.

Sachdeva said the Lieutenant Governor’s decision to raise the AMR for Kashmiri migrants settled in Delhi in which 2/3rd contribution is made by the Centre from Rs 10, 000 to Rs 27, 000 per month.

This raise coming after 15 years is proof of the Lieutenant Governor’s sensitivity towards the basic needs of Kashmiri migrants, many of whom are still financially struggling to meet both ends, the Delhi BJP president added.

Saxena has approved a substantial increase of the adhoc monthly relief from Rs 10,000 to Rs 27,000 for Kashmiri migrant families residing in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

This increase comes after 15 years during which the monthly aid was doubled from Rs 5,000 per family to Rs 10,000 per family in 2007.

In 1995, the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) had fixed the adhoc monthly relief (AMR) at Rs 5,000 per family.