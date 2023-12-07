Delhi air quality slips into ‘very poor’ zone

Delhi’s average air quality on Thursday slipped into the ‘very poor’ zone as the national capital recorded an AQI of 320, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality’s turning ‘very poor’ is being attributed to the decrease in the wind speed, which the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) had forecast earlier.

Primary pollutants in the city’s air on Thursday were the PM 2.5 micro particles, the CPCB said.

Vivek Vihar recorded the worst AQI level of 389, followed by Anand Vihar- 373, Jahangirpuri- 370, Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur at 351.

For now, there was no place in Delhi where the AQI has slipped into ‘severe’ zone, the CPCB daily bulletin said.

However, according to the IITM, there is a likelihood of improvement in the situation as wind speed could increase in the coming days.

As per the air quality monitoring agency, “The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed 10-16 kmph, mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning on 09.12.2023. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Northwest directions in Delhi with wind speed 06-16 kmph, mainly clear sky and mist in the morning on 10.12.2023.”

The agency has also said that Ventilation Index(VI) could improve in the coming days, which could make things better.

Delhi is likely to witness the VI of about 6500 m2/s on Saturday and 7500 m2/s on Sunday, the IITM said.

The index levels above 6000 m2/s with average wind speed of more than 10 kmph is favourable for dispersion of pollutants.

Meanwhile, NCR cities sharing their borders with Delhi including Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida and Sonipat reeled under ‘poor’ air quality, the CPCB said.