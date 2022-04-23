Jahangirpuri violence : Sonu Chikna tried to flee to evad arrest

Delhi Police said that Imam alias Sonu Chikna alias Yunus who was allegedly involved in the rioting case in Jahangirpuri tried to flee the National Capital in a bid to evade his arrest. The police came to know about his planning during interrogation after his arrest on April 18 from Managl Bazar road. He allegedly fired shots during communal violce in the area.

He was produced before a local court on April 19 which sent him to custody four days.

Police sources said that he he had come to Mangal Bazar to take money from some person which he might need after getting absconded. However, the police got to know through his informer about his presence and he was nabbed from the spot.

The accused owns a chicken shop in the Jahangirpuri area, the sources said.

The sources said that way he was directly shooting at the mob depicted his brutality, who, till that time, was unknown to the police.

According to the sources, when the police team reached the alleged shooter’s house, his family members resorted to stone-pelting.

Thereafter, the police registered a separate FIR under sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Jahangirpuri police station and one of the relatives of the accused, identified as Salma, was bound down.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak had said Imam’s arrest was one of the most important developments as since his video of the shooting went viral, he is being considered as the most dreaded of all the rioters.