Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India Hans Dannenberg Castellanos has expressed concern over the poor air quality in Delhi.

Castellanos, who is the Ambassador of Dominican Republic, said the odd-even road rationing scheme in Delhi was a good start but suggested that the relevant authorities in the national capital should consider working closely with farmers in Punjab on the issue of crop residue burning.

Like other citizens of Delhi, the diplomatic community is also concerned over the dangerous pollution level which has affected the working of the missions. Delhi was blanketed by a thick smog for four consecutive days till Friday as unfavourable weather hampered dispersion of pollutants.

Castellanos said: “It (pollution) affects all of us. And it does not have a diplomatic solution nor is the MEA the responsible one to solve it. This is a problem of major proportions to be solved by city and federal government, not the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs). The odd-even scheme is a good start, but working closely with the farmers in Punjab on the issue of burning crops should also be strongly considered.”