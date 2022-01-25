DDMA meeting on Thursday may lift curfew restrictions

In view of a drastic fall in the single-day number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the apex agency that looks after the Covid-19 situation in the city will hold its next meeting on coming Thursday, 27 January.

It is likely to take a decision on lifting the night curfew and weekend curfew along with various other restrictions imposed in Delhi, sources in the government informed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be among those attending the DDMA meeting, to be chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

The decision to hold a DDMA meeting came on a day when the positivity rate, too, dipped to 11.79 percent.

The sources said the government was likely to press for the reopening of schools in the first week of February, depending on the status of vaccination of students by that time.

The DDMA issued an order on Friday allowing private offices to function with 50 percent attendance in the physical form. The order rejected a proposal by the Delhi government to lift the night curfew and weekend curfew imposed in the city. The DDMA order said the curfew restrictions would continue to remain in force at this stage.

The BJP, the principal opposition party in Delhi, too has demanded that the curfew and the other restrictions should now be withdrawn.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will meet the L-G on Tuesday with all his party MLAs to demand the lifting of the curfew restrictions and withdrawal of the odd-even system for the opening of shops.

Traders’ associations have already sought lifting of the curbs on the plea that businessmen were losing business and employees were losing their jobs.

Confederation of All-India Traders general secretary Praveen Khandelwal has written a letter to the L-G in this connection.