DDMA may discuss reopening of schools and gyms

Reopening of schools and gyms are among the major issues which may be discussed closely at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting scheduled to be held on Friday.

According to sources, many associations of parents and other organisations have submitted letters and petitions to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal pleading for reopening of schools owing to daily cases of Covid-19 having come down to around 3,000.

There is a strong case for reopening of schools and other educational institutions also because of the infection positivity rate having fallen to less han 5 per cent, it is being argued. The positivity rate on Wednesday was 4.73 per cent whereas it was 5.09 per cent on Tuesday.

The DDMA had ordered closure of the schools of 28 December last year soon after these institutions were reopened briefly.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said “excessive caution” was harming studies by children in classrooms. The schools were closed when it was not safe for them to attend physical classes, but the situation has changed now, he pointed out, seeking reopening of schools. He also asserted that online classes could never be a replacement for studies in classrooms.

Representatives of gym owners have also pleaded for being allowed to run their physical fitness centres by maintaining the Covid-19 protocol. Gym owners are among those who have suffered the maximum owing to the coronavirus pandemic.