DDMA imposes weekend curfew in capital, metro & buses to run with full capacity

In the wake of a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital.

Besides, a slew of measures has also been imposed apart from the weekend curfew.

Addressing a press conference Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that, “The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 percent workforce of private offices will work from home,”

However, buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops, said Sisodia.

Sisodia informed that cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been rapidly rising.

“Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on a ventilator,” he added.

A night curfew was earlier imposed on the national capital on 27 December with some restrictions on commercial and other activities following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issuing an order to bring the city under the Yellow Alert (Alert 1) under the Grade Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 while BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has also tested positive.

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant in the national capital and positivity rate above 0.50 percent for two consecutive days,

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases has been rising fast in Delhi for the past few days. On Monday, the city identified 4,099 new cases in 24 hours with 6.46 percent as the positivity rate. The city was found to be moving fast towards the declaration of Amber Alert (Alert 2).

Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums, and sports complexes have already been closed.