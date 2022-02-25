DDMA decides to lift all Covid-related curbs in national capital from Feb 28

In view of improvement in the situation in the national capital following the decline of fresh Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today decided to lift all Covid-related curbs from February 28 (Monday).

All schools in Delhi will function fully offline from April 1.

In the DDMA’s meeting, it was also decided to reduce the amount of fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2000 to Rs 500.

The decisions were taken in the 34th meeting of DDMA to review the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The DDMA meeting was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Ministers–Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot, and other senior officials.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, Baijal said, “After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in COVID positive cases and hospitalization, it was decided to remove all COVID 19 related restrictions in Delhi from 28th February, 2022 while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India and ensuring observance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of masks & maintaining social distancing.”

“Special emphasis was laid on ensuring systematic surveillance and greater outreach to achieve 100% vaccination coverage of targeted population,” he said.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor further said it was further decided to reduce the amount of fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2000 to Rs 500.

“While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in management of COVID19, reiterated that all agencies should continue to remain vigilant without lowering the guard,” Baijal said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Chief Minister said, ”DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr. Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch.”