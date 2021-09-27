DDA to soon hold an e-auction for CNG station sites

In continuation with the approval of authority, last month Delhi Development authority is going to hold an e-auction for 481 CNG station sites on October 14 in the capital.

On August 10, the authority had approved a policy for e-auction of CNG station sites, under which DDA will allow sites to individuals or gas distribution companies or its ‘letter of intent’ holders through the mode of an auction on a licence basis.

The authority believes that e auctioning will bring in transparency and increase efficiency in the process as earlier, the land was allotted for five years and the increase in the rates was also uncertain as it was related to average auction rates. Under the new policy, the tenure of the licence is 10 years renewable up to 30 years and an increase in the licence fee is fixed.

As part of a new policy approved last month, DDA has also decided to grant a discount of 50% on the value of land in fixing the reserve price to promote green fuel in the national capital.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start e-auction of 474 commercial and residential sites from Monday. The list of plots includes 25 sites for organising functions and seven group housing plots.

Earlier last year in 2020, DDA approved two proposals to put on sale sites for functions and group housing plots. DDA officials said that the idea behind the decision to auction group housing plots was to gradually allow private developers or group housing societies to develop housing in the city. Currently, the housing plots are allotted to cooperative group housing societies.

The seven group housing plots that have been put on sale are located in Rohini, Dwarka and Vishwas Nagar measuring 7,000-40,000 sq.m. DDA officials said that these plots will be given on a freehold basis.

Similarly, the 25 function sites will be given for a period of 10 months. These sites are located in Pitampura, Rohini, Shahdara, Vikaspuri etc. DDA officials said that the decision to auction function sites was taken in order to protect them from encroachment. While these 25 sites will be auctioned, the booking of other sites will continue as per the current process—sites are booked for each function.