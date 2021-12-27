DDA launches special housing scheme 2021

Delhites who are on the lookout for houses at a discounted rate can do so by applying for the DDA Housing Scheme 2021. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched a new special housing scheme called DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 on December 23, 2021.

As per the information provided by DDA on its official website, more than 18,000 flats are being offered, at a discounted rate under the scheme. Check house prices in DDA Housing Scheme rate list that is available later in the article. The lowest rate is under Rs. 8 lakh in Narela.

It can be noted that the special DDA Housing Scheme 2021 has been launched online only and no formal initiation will take place. Therefore, people who want to apply for the same will have to visit the official website and apply online. The last date to apply for the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 is February 7, 2022.

As per the information, 18,335 flats of different categories are being offered by the DDA. These flats consist of 205 high-income groups (HIG) flats, 976 middle-income groups (MIG) flats, 11,452 lower-income groups (LIG) flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janata flats category. Several flats are also being sold under this scheme which remained unsold in previous housing schemes of the urban planning authority. Such flats are located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and

Jasola, among other places. Flats are also available in Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Shivani Marg.

The total registration amount that they need to pay is ₹27,000 which includes registration money worth ₹25,000 and an application processing fee worth ₹2000. It can be noted that the application processing fee is non-refundable.

LIG: The total registration amount that they need to pay is ₹1,02,000 which includes registration money worth ₹1,00,000 and application processing fee worth ₹2000. It can be noted that the application processing fee is non-refundable.