DCW takes cognizance over a video of a man abusing little girl

The video of a man hurling extreme abuse at a little girl and making hurtful comments on the religious community went viral on social media.

Regarding the same, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo moto cognizance of the video being circulated on social media,

In the video, the man is apparently intimidating the little girl who can be seen as visibly frightened and shocked.

The DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Cyber Crime cell seeking urgent registration of FIR as well as arrests in the matter.

The Commission has also sought the steps taken by Delhi Police to remove the said video from circulation on social media.

The Police have been asked to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter latest by 29th June 2022.

Maliwal stated, “Increasingly, we are witnessing several cases of communal hatred, both online and offline. This video is extremely disturbing as little children are being targeted by a man simply because they belong to a particular religion.”

She said, “The video shamelessly depicts the vile, dangerous and hateful mentality of the man, who needs to be urgently arrested and put behind bars before he hurts and traumatises anyone else. I have issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter so that the man can be identified and acted against.”