The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued summons to Delhi Police after 5 out of 7 Uzbek girls who had complained about trafficking and sexual exploitation in India went missing from a private shelter home.

The Commission had received a complaint of an international trafficking and prostitution racket from seven women belonging to Uzbekistan.

“The women had alleged that they were brought to India on the pretext of providing jobs, but when they arrived here, they were forced into prostitution and sexual slavery,” stated DCW in a press statement.

As per the Commission, they were informed that some of them were brought to Delhi via Nepal and some directly to India on tourist visa and medical visa at different times.

“They had informed that when they reached India, they were forced into prostitution and when they resisted, they were threatened and beaten, and were told that they would be caught and put in jail. They stated that they were sold to different owners during their stay in Delhi and were raped repeatedly,” informed DCW.

The Commission issued a notice to Delhi Police in the matter who informed that an FIR was registered at PS Chanakyapuri and 3 accused were also arrested. However, the girls had named 10 accused and 7 of them were yet to be arrested, stated the Commission.

DCW Chairperson has also issued a notice to the private shelter home to understand the circumstances under which the girls have gone missing from the shelter home.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, “Seven Uzbek girls had exposed a big international racket involving trafficking and sex slavery. Delhi Police registered an FIR, but all accused persons were not arrested and the girls’ passports were not recovered from the traffickers. With great difficulty and after going through a horrific ordeal had these girls managed to escape.”

Maliwal added, “The girls had alleged that the traffickers had followed them with a gun as well! Now, 5 of the 7 girls have gone missing from the shelter home. I am concerned that the traffickers may have orchestrated this since all of them are yet to be arrested. I have issued summons to Delhi Police. I want them to produce these 5 girls before the commission, ensure arrest of all traffickers and recover the girls’ passports. Strongest action should be taken against such international sex rackets operating in the Capital.”