Current Covid-19 wave has ‘plateaued’: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that looking at the stable hospital admission rate of Covid-19 patients in the national capital during the current wave of the pandemic, it could be said that the third wave in the city had ‘plateaued’.

He pointed out that this relieving development was there despite the fact that the number of single-day cases of the coronavirus spiked to over 27,000 on Wednesday and the death count shot up to 40.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing but the hospital admission rate is not going up in the same proportion. The hospital admission rate is stabilising. The number of patients getting admitted to hospitals when the number of cases has increased to over 27,000 is almost the same as when around 10,000 cases were being detected. This can be taken as an indication that the current wave has plateaued.”

He claimed that now the number of daily cases of the virus infection might start declining soon.

Jain said the death audit committee held a meeting on Wednesday when it was pointed out that most of the deaths due to Covid-19 reported during the current wave of the pandemic were of those people who had comorbidity.

He added that Delhi had recorded 133 fatalities during the first 12 days of the current month.