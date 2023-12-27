Cong’s Lovely exhorts workers to suggest names for block presidents

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely chaired a meeting at the party office here on Wednesday, with an aim for restructuring and strengthening the party.

During the meeting with the newly appointed observers, Lovely exhorted them to suggest the names of active and efficient party workers at the earliest for appointing them as block presidents and to other posts.

The Delhi Congress chief said that only the meritorious workers with a proactive approach will be appointed to organizational posts.

Earlier this month, Lovely appointed party observers in all the districts in an attempt to rejuvenate the party at the grass-root level, and to take the programmes and policies of it to the people.

In the 2019 general elections, the grand old party drew a blank in Delhi.