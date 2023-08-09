A Con couple forged papers and now has been arrested by the Delhi Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Goa. The couple orchestrated the fraud to cheat a Non banking financial company by pledging forged property papers worth Rs 22 crores.

The complainants were supposed to source genuine proposals of applicants seeking Loan against Property (LAP). The arrested accused persons applied for the loan on their company ‘s behalf M/s Sewaa Apparels against property of Rs. 5 Cr. They were sanctioned a loan amounting to RS 4.11 CRORE. This loan was taken against the equitable mortgage of a property located in Roop Nagar Delhi. Later, regular defaults in repayment of EMIs of the loans were reported. It was revealed that the ownership documents as well as particulars of borrowers were false, forged & manipulated. The complainant NBFC company, suffered a huge loss due to this act of cheating and fraud.

During further investigation, it was found that the property documents submitted by the mother of accused with the complainant company were forged and it was found that the property was further sold to a buyer. It was also revealed during investigation that documents of the accused ‘s brother have been misused and their signatures had been forged on the loan documents as well as in the account opening form of the bank where the loan amount was received and later siphoned out.

On the Scrutiny of accounts of M/s Sewaa Apparels it was further revealed that the firm, after receiving the loan amount, entered into transactions with 3 other firms and an employee of complainant company along with his wife, confirming them to be the beneficiaries and co-conspirators of the fraud.

The Accused and his wife were absconding since the inception of investigation of this case. They were continuously on the move to different cities with different identities to escape arrest. A team of officers was constituted by the Economic Offences Wing to arrest the couple on the run. “The accused persons were caught with the help of technical surveilance through their numbers and are currently on Police Remand”, Inspector Kishanveer Singh, EOW informed.

Several raids were carried out and finally the accused persons were intercepted in a posh locality in North Goa. Inspired by a recent web series, the police team ordered food online from local eateries to identify the food delivery business being clandestinely run by the husband-wife duo while they were hiding in Goa.