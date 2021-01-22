Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed the officials to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the city’s economically weaker section (EWS) category people and slum-dwellers under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Kejriwal held a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to review the status of the ongoing JJ cluster rehabilitation project under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

He told the officials that all the obstacles in the allotment of land required for the construction of these flats should be removed. A total of 9,315 house inventory is in a ready-to-move condition for 14 identified JJ clusters. Apart from these, a total of 28,910 flats are being constructed for 73 identified JJ clusters.

The meeting was also attended by Delhi Urban Development Minister and DUSIB Vice-Chairperson Satyendar Jain along with the Delhi government officials and DUSIB board members.

The DUSIB of f icials apprised the CM that a total of 9,315 flats are in a readyto- move condition for 14 identified JJ clusters. Out of these 9,315 houses, 7,400 houses have been proposed in the Bhalswa Jahangirpuri area for seven identified JJ clusters, 1,060 houses in the Sultanpuri area for four identified JJ clusters, and 855 houses have been proposed in the Bawana area for three identified JJ clusters.

A total of 19,060 houses have to be constructed under a separate category in the project.

Kejriwal said, “We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the insitu rehabilitation of the people is completed in its timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter to every poor in Delhi.”

A government official said in the previous meetings, it was decided that the construction would be held in two phases, and that the EWS flats would be built on the vacant land of the DUSIB.

The 89,400 houses will be constructed in three phases. In the first phase, 41,400 houses will be constructed by the year 2022. In the second phase, 18,000 houses will be constructed. In the third phase, 30,000 EWS houses will be constructed across Delhi. The houses will be multi-storeyed, and five separate tenders will be called, each in a lot of 8000 houses.

The time-frame for the construction of houses in the first phase is 24 months with a cost of Rs 3,312 crore for 41,400 flats (Rs 8 lakh per flat).

Under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan’ policy of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, poor families and slum-dwellers will be provided new affordable flats by the Delhi government.