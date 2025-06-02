Delhi BJP asks AAP how many slum dwellers had better life under its rule

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Monday stated that the AAP came to power claiming to bring about a politics of change but after gaining power, it did nothing to improve the lives of either slum dwellers or those living in unauthorized colonies.

He asked AAP leaders why their government failed to provide a better life to the slum dwellers living on the drain in the first place. Now they are shedding crocodile tears over the relocation of the residents of the Madrasi Camp on the Barapullah drain.

The BJP leader mentioned that the camp’s relocation was based on court’s orders and after being allotted alternative flats.

He alleged that the DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board), whose core responsibility is to improve the living conditions of slum cluster residents, remained inactive for the past ten years.

Kapoor asked former Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to explain how many slum residents were given a better life through the work of DUSIB during the then AAP government’s tenure.