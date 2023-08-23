Children wish Chandrayaan-3 success through posters, paintings, human chains

As the much-awaited moment of Chandrayaan 3’s moon landing approaches, the students of Delhi government schools are brimming with enthusiasm and excitement.

Since Wednesday morning, a wave of anticipation has swept through the schools, igniting fervent discussions and heartfelt messages for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The event will mark a historic milestone, reaffirming India’s prowess in the realm of space exploration.

In a remarkable display of support, students from various Delhi government schools have channeled their emotions into crafting poignant messages for ISRO, sending their heartfelt wishes for this pivotal event. Taking their creativity to the next level, some students have designed posters, crafted replicas of Chandrayaan 3, and even formed human chains to provide unwavering encouragement to the ISRO team.

Sharing the excitement among the students, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Delighted to see the sincere interest and enthusiasm of the Delhi Govt. school kids as they await for Chandrayaan-3 landing. Heartfelt wishes from these young minds add to the excitement of the evening. Our scientists are making us immensely proud.”

Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Kautilya), Chirag Enclave, has made special arrangements for students to witness the live telecast of the Chandrayaan 3 moon-landing event.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi will join the event here with students and share the historical significance of this moment with the young students.

Speaking about the excitement among students, the Delhi Education Minister said, “On this historic day of Chandrayaan-3 landing, continuous well-wishes are pouring in from the students of Delhi government schools to ISRO; our country’s scientists are our greatest pride and a source of inspiration for our children.”

Expressing excitement, students said, “The Chandrayaan 3’s moon landing has filled us with immense pride and enthusiasm. We are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this remarkable achievement and extending our heartfelt wishes to the entire ISRO team.”

“Seeing our nation’s efforts to conquer new frontiers in space exploration is truly inspiring. We, as students, are privileged to be part of this historic moment, and our messages and posters for ISRO are our small way of showing our support and appreciation,” said a student from Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Kautilya), Chirag Enclave.