Central Water Commission says water level of Yamuna to touch 205.7 by midnight, monitoring remains

Central Water commission (CWC) is expecting the water level of Yamuna to rise slightly through the day while it could touch 205.7 meters at midnight. CWC is constantly monitoring the river and predicting for overall safety.

Speaking to The Statesman, a senior official requesting anonymity said, “Any further rise of the water level at the Hathinikund Barrage will flow into Yamuna. That will certainly contribute towards the rise of the water level. So we are keeping a constant watch which is required at this point”.

Further he added that the danger of rising water levels looms over Yamuna. “We expect the water of Yamuna to cross 205.7 meter around midnight. And that is a cause of concern. The water levels continue to rise as rains continue in several parts of the city. And that adds to the worry because people are living in makeshift tents for the past two weeks. The time could be longer if the situation remains the same”.

As rains continue to strike parts of Delhi, water level of Yamuna stands at the edge of danger with a prediction of 205.7 at midnight. The city has been receiving heavy rain since the morning causing water logging in various areas including ITO.

The water level of Yamuna reached a dangerous water level of 205.33 early in the morning. Currently the river flows below the danger level at 205.06 as reported by the Central Water Commission (CWC)

More rains in the national capital are expected throughout this week as reported by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert. Currently a slight rising has been observed in the water levels. A red alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh has also been issued by IMD.

Heavy rains in these states may cause water levels to rise in the Yamuna crossing the danger mark and causing more troubles for the city and its adjoining areas. Any rise from Hathnikund will lead to a surge in the water levels of Yamuna. The rains have caused a minor variation but no discharge has been observed so far. The water logging may cause traffic woes for the city, yet again however no problems have been reported up till now.

The roads that need to be avoided due to the water logging are some parts of Geeta Colony, Pusta Road and Gandhi Nagar. There are certain pockets in the Paschim Vihar area also earmarked as water logged. In South Delhi, Adhchini Red Light, Aurobindo Marg, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg and Hauz Khas are witnessing traffic congestion due to rainfall.

The Chilla Border which is noida Link Road and also connects to Kalyan puri is witnessing heavy traffic. Parts of Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Maharani Bagh, Apollo Hospital, Mathura Road and Sarita Vihar are also better to be avoided due to traffic congestion.