CBI launches probe into alleged irregularities in construction of Delhi CM’s new home

The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI has launched a preliminary enquiry to probe the alleged irregularities in construction and renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s new residence in Delhi’s civil lines, reported news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The CBI, according to reports, has also sought details and “certified copies” of documents related to the construction work from the PWD department. The preliminary inquiry is launched to ascertain facts and if it reveals prima facie violations, the agency will then register a police case.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal’s Aam Aadm Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of deploying central agencies to “siege” Arvind Kejriwal.

“But the blessings of 2 crore people of Delhi are with Arvind Kejriwal… Nothing will come out of this investigation. No matter how much investigation the BJP wants, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to fight for the interests of the common man…,” AAP said.

The AAP also claimed that the BJP has so far registered more than 50 cases against Delhi CM Kejriwal but nothing came out it.

“Kejriwal has sworn he will make India No. 1 in the world and he is ready to pay any price for this,” the AAP said in its statement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court allowed six PWD officials to approach the Central Administrative Tribunal against the notices issue to them by the CBI over the alleged violation of rules in construction of CM Kejriwal’s official residence.

The PWD officials were issued show cause notices claiming that the old CM residence building was demolished without any survey and the plan for new building was not sanctioned.

The BJP has accused Kejriwal of spending 45 crore of taxpayers money to construct his new house. Terming the Delhi CM “luxurious king” LoP Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri earlier this year said that Kejriwal was busy spending crores on his new home when people of Delhi were suffering from COVID19.