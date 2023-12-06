Cartels supplying drugs to students in Delhi busted, six arrested

With the arrest of six persons during two of its anti-narcotics operations the Delhi Police claimed to have busted an international and an inter-state drug cartel, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The cartel is said to have been engaged in supplying the banned substances in Delhi, especially to the college-going students.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had intelligence inputs about traffickers being very active in colleges and universities supplying drugs to the young students.

The international syndicate allegedly involved in supply of ganja procured from northeastern state of Manipur and Thailand in Delhi and NCR had three members identified as Nongmaitham Jashobanta Singh, Thiyam Rabikanta Singh and Rudransh Gupta.

The police recovered around 48 kg fine-quality Ganja, and 100 grams of organic ganja from their possession and registered a case under the NDPS Act against them.

The gang used to transport their consignments from Manipur by railways and roads and from Phuket by flight.

The police arrested the two natives of Manipur with 45 kg of ganja during a raid at a house in the DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar based on a secret input.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they transport ganja from Manipur to Dimapur via road and then by train to Delhi and organic ganja by flight. They used to supply the ganja to one of their associate, Rudransh Gupta, who was arrested at their instance with 2.78 kg ganja recovered from his house.

During interrogation, Rudransh Gupta disclosed that he was involved in selling the drugs procured from the Manipur natives to his various clients in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida through porter, We-fast like delivery services.

They used to take orders through social media platforms after getting in touch with the clients, and received money through UPI apps, the police said.

Similarly, in another operation a Crime Branch team busted an inter-state cartel allegedly involved in the supply of ganja and MDMA or commonly known as ecstasy or molly, which they procured from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The three persons arrested in this connection have been identified as Lakshay Bhatiya, resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, Girik Aggarwal, who is also a resident of Delhi and Khalid Zafar from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 15 gram of MDMA and 1200 gram of organic ganja was recovered from their possession, the police said, adding they used to bring in the substances via road to Delhi using a vehicle that has also been recovered by the police.

Initially, Lakshay was nabbed from Kakrola Mod in Delhi with the above mentioned drugs seized from his possession.

During interrogation, accused Lakshay Bhatiya disclosed that he used to supply drugs to the students of university along with his associate Girik Aggrawal.

At the instance of Lakshay Bhatiya, co-associate Girik Aggrawal was arrested and further, the kingpin Khalid Zafar was arrested following a raid conducted by the police.

Notably, the accused, Lakshay Bhatiya and Khalid Zafar, met each other in Amity University, Noida and both are drug addicts.

Later, they engaged in the business of drug supply to the college students, as Bhatiya procured the drugs from Khalid Zafar through receiver Girik Aggrawal and then supplied to his clients through social media platforms like Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook at various universities like DU and Amity University in Noida, the police said.

Lately, the Delhi Police intensified its drive against drugs being supplied to students as the Central government is vigorously pursuing a policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against drugs.

The anti-drugs campaign is being carried out by the Delhi Police under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora.