Delhi today recorded 40 fresh deaths due to novel coronavirus infection (Covid-19), which pushed its Covid toll to 5,401, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The city had yesterday reported 41 fresh fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

On 29 September, the national capital had recorded 48 deaths due to Covid ~ highest in 75 days ~ which was the highest number of Covid deaths reported in a day since 16 July, when the city had recorded 58 coronavirus fatalities.

The coronavirus death count in Delhi was 37 on 28 September. It was 42 on 27 September and 46 on 26 September. On 25 September, the number of those who lost their lives due to coronavirus was 24.

Delhi today recorded 3,037 fresh Covid cases when 55,423 tests were conducted, the health bulletin stated. This increased the city’s Covid caseload to 2,82,752. The positivity rate was 5.48 per cent against yesterday’s figure of 5.67 per cent.

The city currently had 2,615 containment zones (red zones), the bulletin added.