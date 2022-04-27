CAIT urges UD Minister for special status to Delhi markets

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a letter sent today to Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri urging for special status to the markets of Delhi in the Master Plan 2041 , which is under drafting stage for Delhi.

CAIT’s Delhi Chapter President Vipin Ahuja in a letter sent to Puri, stated that Delhi is the largest commercial distribution center of the country from where goods are transported to other states.

Keeping in view, Delhi’s history, the capital’s markets should be given special status to the in the Master Plan 2041.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal has also urged Mr. Puri that recently the Delhi Municipal Corporation officials have sent several notices to the traders of different parts of Delhi, and now when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been integrated by law and the Master Plan 2041 is being prepared which will specify how the future development will take place in Delhi, in such a situation all the notices given by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi must be taken back with immediate effects and Delhi market must remain in touch .

In Delhi, more than 10,000 shops have been sealed for a long time, due to which the livelihood of the traders and their employees is in big trouble. The seals of all these shops should be opened immediately on humanitarian grounds so that they can start their business once again by any means.

Khandelwal said central government should intervene in this matter and to save the traders of Delhi from sealing, an amnesty scheme should be announced in which the construction made till a due date should be regulated by charging a compound fee and for future

The rules should be made more stringent. The provision of compound scheme is already there in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.