The death of a businessman in Kirti Nagar, West Delhi, on 8 August is now being investigated by police for abetment of suicide, following the discovery of a letter written by him in which he has accused several city businessmen of having driven him to the extreme step after they refused to repay loans totalling over a crore of rupees that they had taken from him.

The Kirti Nagar police station registered a case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide) after the businessman’s widow discovered a letter written by him on 14 August in the pocket of a shirt in his cupboard.

The businessman, Gaurav Khurana, said to be in his 40s, ran a catering and finance business and claimed in his letter that he was owed several lakh rupees each by several businessmen, among whom one is the owner of a well-known hotel cum wedding venue on NH 24 and the other runs a chain of beauty salons in south Delhi.

In his letter, Khurana claimed he had made repeated efforts to get the money owed to him but was rebuffed, in one case, by the threats issued by a local politician of Punjabi Bagh and in another by one of his debtors waving a pistol at him.

Saying that he was extremely disturbed by the non-payment of the sums and had thus decided to end his life, Khurana blamed the defaulting businessmen for his death. He asked that the money owed to him be recovered and handed over to his family. The Kirti Nagar police are investigating