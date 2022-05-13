Bulldozer rolls near Delhi’s Samaypur Badli metro station

Several shanties located near the Samaypur Badli metro station in the national capital were razed to the ground under the ongoing demolition drive on Friday.

The razed shanties were built unlawfully on the main road’s pavement, i.e. on government land, just below the metro bridge.

As the officials of the civic body arrived, the people were seen removing the temporary structures by themselves, rather than fighting the drive. While addressing the media, Ashok Yadav, a resident of Samaypur village, lauded the MC’s efforts to combat unlawful encroachments in the area.

“The location of the shanties served as our village’s only entry point. Getting out of here has become a challenging task. Even in the evenings, there was hardly room for bike rickshaws to pass “he said.

The majority of the shanties demolished had a tarpaulin roof, which could be seen strewn over the road alongside other household belongings after the destruction.

Preeti Aggarwal, a previous mayor of the area, claimed the illegal encroachment has been present for many years. “These encroachments are being removed only for the benefit of the people.

We are simply taking the appropriate steps “she replied.

However, the poor people were anguished after their shanties were demolished and expressed strong resentment against the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

(with inputs from IANS)