A war of words has erupted between BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi and Congress in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao over the need of population control measures in Karnataka.

While Rao said that BJP’s Uttar Pradesh population control policy is coercive, Ravi asked, should one follow the “population control model” adopted by the Congress during the emergency?

On Tuesday, BJP MLA from Karnataka and also in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa, Ravi had demanded that Karnataka bring in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population.

“It is high time Karnataka bring in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population. With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion,” Ravi had tweeted.

Referring to Ravi’s demand of population policy for Karnataka, Congress MLA, Rao tweeted, “C.T Ravi, Uttar Pradesh population control policy is coercive and has unintended consequences. Also Karnataka has a Fertility Rate of 1.7 which is below the replacement rate of 2.1. We’re doing well without such unscientific policies, so please hold your thoughts.”

Hitting back at Rao, Ravi asked, should men who forced more than two children be sterilized forcibly? “If the Uttar Pradesh population control policy is coercive, should one follow the population control model adopted by Congress during the emergency? Should men who produce more than two children be sterilized forcibly? Will it have intended consequences, Dinesh Gundu Rao? Please clarify.”