BJP-ruled Centre failing to maintain law and order in Delhi: Atishi

Hitting out at Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday said while the law and order situation in the national capital is deteriorating, the home minister is busy in election rallies.

Atishi‘s allegations followed after her visit to the parents of a 28-year-old who was allegedly murdered in Sunder Nagari area of North East Delhi last week.

She further asked the HM to fulfill his responsibility, and manage the city’s security, alleging that the city had become ‘crime capital’ due to the Centre‘s failure in maintaining law and order in Delhi, which is under the Union government.

Atishi has announced that the Delhi government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Delhi CM said that no amount of money can compensate for a loved one’s absence, however, the government hopes that the help will give some strength to the family.

She said that the 28-Year-old Manish was allegedly murdered for opposing harassment of a young girl in Sundar Nagari area.

Atishi mentioned that, “The family of the victim in Sundar Nagri says that the real culprits – local gangsters involved in all kinds of crimes – are still at large. The two people who have been arrested surrendered themselves, but the police have taken no action against the main accused,” CM claimed.

Speaking on the city’s law and order scenario, the CM claimed that firing incidents in public, extortion and murders have become a daily affair in Delhi.

Atishi claimed that the criminals no longer fear the law, and believe they can commit crimes openly.

CM compared Delhi’s deteriorating law and order situation to the 1990s Mumbai underworld, and said, “The state of law and order in the national capital today resembles the reign of gangsters in 1990s Mumbai. Incidents like shootings in Rajouri Garden and Nangloi, policemen losing their lives while on duty, and gunfire outside showrooms and residential areas like Welcome highlight the alarming rise in crime across Delhi,” she added.

Taking to social media platform X, she wrote,” Today I met the family of Manish who lost his life due to the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi. We all stand with the family in this time of grief and crisis.”