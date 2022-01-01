BJP legislators want discussion on issues affecting Delhi: LoP

BJP legislators will seek answers from the Delhi government on various issues like rising Covid cases, new liquor policy, miserable public transport and the reasons behind the death of children in Mohalla clinics last month during the two-day Delhi Assembly session starting from Monday.

Before the session, the leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday chaired a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party where the issues to be raised were discussed. A notice for discussion has been sent to the Assembly Speaker on various issues including, rising cases of the corona, new liquor policy, miserable public transport, death of children due to wrong medicine in Mohalla clinics, and malpractices with the farmers of Delhi, claimed Bidhuri.

He alleged that the Kejriwal government runs away from discussion in the assembly on serious issues faced by the people of Delhi as it does not have answers to them, but this time the BJP MLAs will raise the issues so that the government can be forced to reply.

The government has imposed restrictions but has not made alternate arrangements for the public, Bidhuri alleged, adding the entire infrastructure of public transport has collapsed due to dearth of public transport, with the new liquor policy Delhi government is making Delhi a city of liquor to get revenue. The Delhi government has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers, the leader of the Opposition alleged.

The Assembly session should be extended for three more days, but the public issues should be answered, Bidhuri demanded.