Biggest surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi since May 30

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in Delhi on Wednesday surged to 923, the biggest jump in such single-day infections since May 30, when 946 new coronavirus patients were identified.

This biggest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases in nearly seven months came to light following 71,696 tests conducted during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the positivity rate shot up to 1.29 per cent from to 0.89 per cent yesterday.

There was, however, zero death and 344 patients recovered and were discharged by their treating doctors.

As many as 1,068 patients were getting medication as home isolation cases and the count of active cases stood at 2,191.

There were 8,965 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, but only 262 beds were occupied and these included suspected coronavirus cases too.

The city now had 502 containment zones.

The health bulletin pointed out that 1,53,968 persons were jabbed during the last 24 hours and 58,133 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative number of people vaccinated with one dose so far was 1,50,36,444 and those having been inoculated with both vaccine doses numbered 1,08,82,647.