Bharadwaj takes stock of surge in Yamuna’s water level, says no immediate danger

With a surge in the Yamuna’s water levels, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj took stock of the situation firsthand on Tuesday.

During this visit, officials from the I&FC and other departments, as well as the local DM and SDM, were also present.

With 13,000 cusecs of water released from the Hathnikund Barrage and levels nearing the warning mark, Bharadwaj assured residents that safety measures are in place and there is no immediate danger.

Local authorities remain vigilant, with mud islands cleared and precautions advised for those near the riverbanks, he added.

Talking to reporters, Bharadwaj informed that the water level in the Yamuna is currently at 204.35 metres, which is almost close to the warning level.

There is no immediate danger at present; however, with about 13,000 cusecs of water being released from the Hathnikund Barrage, there is a possibility of an increase in the Yamuna’s water level in Delhi, he added.

He further informed, “All adequate arrangements have been made by the Irrigation and Flood Control department. Water boats, announcement equipment, and all other necessary resources are in place. At present, there is no danger of any kind; the situation is under control,” the minister said.

Bharadwaj instructed people living along the banks to stay away from the Yamuna and take precautions.

It is often observed that when the water level rises, children living near Yamuna come to bathe and have adventures in the water, due to which accidents happen, he said. He further noted that to avoid such accidents, instructions have been issued to the public, advising them to stay away from the Yamuna and follow the rules.

Although there is no immediate danger in the areas around the Yamuna, as the water has not yet reached the warning level, it is still crucial to take precautions to avoid accidents, the minister added.

While sharing the current status of the water level in the Yamuna, the minister stated that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been measured at 204.35 metres, which is close to the warning level but has not yet reached it.

Regarding flood prevention measures, the senior AAP leader said, “Before the onset of the monsoon, the department made pilot cuts in the middle of the mud islands in the Yamuna. These cuts have proven to be very effective this time. Water flows out easily through the pilot cuts, and at the same time, the islands formed by mud accumulation over the years — which were a major reason for water flowing out of the Yamuna — have also washed away with the flow of water.”

“In the present situation, the water in the Yamuna is flowing out easily. Given the current conditions, we can hope that even if the water level in the Yamuna increases, there will be no problem of waterlogging in the areas around the river this time,” he added.

Sharing important information regarding residents living along the banks of the Yamuna due to the rising water level, he said that whenever the water level in the Yamuna rises too much or goes above the danger mark, people in the affected areas are displaced and relocated to higher ground.

“The government makes all the necessary arrangements for their accommodation, food, and medicines. Currently, there is no indication that people living along the Yamuna need to be relocated, but if such a situation arises, the department has completed all necessary preparations,” he added.