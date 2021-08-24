Doing our best to avoid outbreak of third wave in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected the preparations being done for the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital. He informed that the positivity rate in the capital stood at a low of 0.04% on Monday with 17 positive cases and no deaths being reported for the past three days.

He also informed that even though the positivity rate is very low, the Delhi Government has not dropped its guard and is consistently working to avoid a possible outbreak of the third Covid-19 wave in Delhi.

He told that 37,000 Covid-19 dedicated beds, including 12,000 ICUs are being prepared and medical oxygen capacity along with essential drugs is also being appropriately boosted. He notified that special arrangements are being made for children and the elderly as well and the Delhi Government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation closely.

“Positivity rate at 0.04% with no deaths in the last three days, this is a positive sign but we are not dropping our guard added,” said Satyendar Jain.

“The Kejriwal Government is concerned about the health and safety of children and the elderly. We are constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Delhi and also observing the situation of other states that have reopened schools. The Government is determined to provide a safe and healthy environment to the people of Delhi,” added Jain.

While talking about the preparations against Covid-19, the Health Minister said, “Kejriwal Government has directed the manufacturers to boost the manufacturing of drugs being used for the treatment of Covid-19 and no company should charge an extra amount for any drug.”

Jain further said, “We are working with all our might to ramp up the medical infrastructure and prepare it for a possible outbreak of the third wave in Delhi. We are working on all fronts but our primary focus is to ensure that a third wave doesn’t even arise in the first place.”