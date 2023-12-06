Atishi pulls up officials for delay in work of Anand Vihar flyover

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected the under-construction flyover at Anand Vihar and expressed her dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction work.

The minister pulled up the concerned officials and issued an ultimatum to them to complete the project by April next year.

Noting that this flyover is a crucial project in making East Delhi traffic congestion-free, she said any delay in its construction will not be tolerated.

“The Kejriwal Government will not tolerate any delay in important projects like this. The construction of the flyover is lagging behind the scheduled time, causing daily traffic jams affecting thousands of vehicles, leading to inconvenience for the commuters,” Atishi said.

She said every necessary step should be taken to complete the work on the new set timeline.

“If needed, double the manpower and machines, and work day and night. In any case, the flyover must be dedicated to the public by April,” the minister said.

While cautioning the officials of the consequences of delay in work, Atishi said, “If the construction of the flyover is not completed by April, officers should be prepared for action against them.”

“The PWD officials must work towards making their planning, monitoring and evaluation system more efficient to avoid delays in any other projects,” she added.

Apart from that, she said that better traffic management with proper planning should be implemented on this road stretch to avoid any inconvenience to the commuters.

The under-construction flyover is approximately 1,440 meters long and six lanes wide. After its completion, people will be relieved from the problem of traffic jams at the red light at Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar, and Shreshth Vihar.

Approximately 1.48 lakh vehicles are expected to pass through this flyover daily, providing them with significant convenience in commuting.

During the construction of this flyover, various tasks such as ramps, footpaths, signage, street lights, drainage, horticulture, and others will also be undertaken.